Cute but not cuddly –does your child have one of these?

BATON ROUGE– A toy chipmunk that appears to eat a fabric nut, a jogging stroller, children’s pajamas, and yes — another one of those potentially exploding hoverboards– are all on a new list of recalled children’s products compiled by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.



The adorable chipmunk pretending to eat a nut? That’s “Munching Max,” which has an internal part that could break and “become a sharp object” poking out of the chipmunk’s body.

The sturdy-looking jogging stroller that seems perfect for active parents? It’s got a leg bracket that can break, “posing a fall hazard to infants in the stroller.”

How about those cute children’s pajamas? The company that makes them, “Sweet Bamboo,” says that to pass a federal safety regulation, the pajamas would have to be sprayed with “fire retardant chemicals.” Instead, the company promises to find an “eco-friendly fabric that is naturally flame-resistant.”

And the “I-Rover” hoverboard? Come on, take a guess. The company is recalling certain models because the “lithium-ion battery packs… can overheat, posing a risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.”

Every few months, the AG’s office lists some of the products considered dangerous by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. On the latest list are these 20 items for children. You can get information about them, and find previously recalled products, at www.agjefflandry.com/safetybox.