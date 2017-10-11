× Baby dies after he was left in hot car on North Shore

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby boy after being left in a car for for about eight and a half hours.

The sheriff’s office said the child was unintentionally left inside the vehicle from about 8 a.m. until he was tragically discovered around 4:30 p.m.

The baby’s death is still under investigation. All findings will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office.

The sheriff’s office declined to release any additional information.