× Arrest warrants issued for 10 LSU fraternity members after hazing death of pledge

BATON ROUGE – Ten members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at LSU are facing arrest after the hazing death of one of the fraternity’s pledges in September.

Eighteen-year-old Louisiana State University student Maxwell Gruver died after leaving a party at the fraternity house on September 13.

An autopsy revealed that Gruver had alcohol and THC in his system.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Matthew Alexander Naquin on charges of hazing and negligent homicide, according to the LSU Police Department.

Zachary Castillo, Elliott Eaton, Patrick Forde, Sean Paul Gott, Zachary Hall, Ryan Isto, Hudson Kirkpatrick, Sean Pennison, and Nicholas Taulli all face arrest on charges of hazing.

All 10 young men will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

After Gruver’s death, LSU President F. King Alexander formed a task force on Greek life to review the overall governance and oversight of Greek organizations.