Airport yet to provide free parking for disabled veterans despite state law

NEW ORLEANS – Officials at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport say they are now almost ready to provide free parking to disabled veterans even though a new state law requiring free parking took effect on August 1.

The law, which was passed by the Louisiana State Legislature on June 14, 2017, is designed to provide free parking to all disabled veterans at all airports statewide.

The parking fee exemption extends for up to 10 days, according to the law.

According to the New Orleans airport’s website, however, disabled veterans are still unable to park for free.

The issue, according to the airport, was an FAA approval process for the new parking regulations.

A section on the website’s Parking Information updated on October 11 page reads “The Airport has received FAA concurrence on its Disabled Veteran Parking Plan. In order to receive the free parking benefit, the Airport will require certain forms to be completed in advance of exiting the Airport’s parking facilities.”

The forms are still not available, but will be put online this week, according to the website.