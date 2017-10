NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who ran away from Covenant House.

Denise Prak was last seen at Covenant House around 3 p.m. on October 10, according to the NOPD.

Prak is about 5’6” and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long red sun dress and black sandals.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Denise Prak is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.