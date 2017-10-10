Would you eat it? Struggle Soup

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Ask and thou shalt receive! Tamica asked Test Kitchen Taylor to come up with a recipe using all the canned food we stockpiled for the hurricane that didn't really hit us. So here's what she came up with: a seven can recipe for soup that doesn't use a can of soup!
Canned Soup (sans canned soup)
1 can meat only chili
1 can 15-oz diced tomatoes
1 can 15-oz corn
1 can 15-oz Rotel
1 can 15-oz kidney beans
1 can 15-oz pinto beans
1 can 15-oz black beans
8 oz Velveeta
8 oz Velveeta
Empty all cans into a pot, bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
Stir in Velveeta until it melts.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!