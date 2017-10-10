Would you eat it? Struggle Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Ask and thou shalt receive! Tamica asked Test Kitchen Taylor to come up with a recipe using all the canned food we stockpiled for the hurricane that didn't really hit us. So here's what she came up with: a seven can recipe for soup that doesn't use a can of soup!

Canned Soup (sans canned soup)

1 can meat only chili

1 can 15-oz diced tomatoes 1 can 15-oz corn 1 can 15-oz Rotel

1 can 15-oz kidney beans

1 can 15-oz pinto beans

1 can 15-oz black beans

8 oz Velveeta

Empty all cans into a pot, bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.

Stir in Velveeta until it melts.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!