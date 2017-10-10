× With election just days away, Charbonnet-Torres fued continues

NEW ORLEANS — The punches continue to fly between mayoral candidate Desiree Charbonnet and businessman Sidney Torres IV as election day approaches on Saturday.

The fued between the two caught the public’s eye during last month’s debate, which was hosted by Torres’ Voice PAC.

Charbonnet dropped out of his forum at the last minute, prompting Torres to threaten retaliation.

However, Charbonnet has now launched her own attack with a letter to CNBC asking the network to cancel Torres’ reality show, “The Deed.”

Charbonnet alleges Torres violated FCC rules, as well as his contract with the network.

In a press release, Charbonnet campaign senior media advisor Kevin Stuart said, “This election is too important for the future of New Orleans to let a reality TV star hijack it for personal gain.”

