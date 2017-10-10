× Waterspout forms over Lake Borgne this afternoon

CHALMETTE, LA – A severe thunderstorm over Lake Borgne spun up a waterspout large enough to be seen in Chalmette.

Jeffrey Pohlmann took these photos this afternoon of the waterspout around 1:45 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a special marine statement before the waterspout formed that warned of quick spin ups this afternoon from the nearly stationary storm.

