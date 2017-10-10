Two CBD restaurant employees arrested after argument leads to gunshots

NEW ORLEANS – Two Gallier’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar employees were arrested Monday afternoon after police found them wrestling each other on the ground outside and one of them fired a gun at the other.

According to NOPD, officers were called to the 100 block of Carondelet Street about 5 p.m. Monday in response to shots fired.

When they got there, they found 43-year-old Eric Terry and 36-year-old Jihad Jamhour wrestling each other outside near Gallier’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar.

Jamhour told police that Terry had a gun and shot at him. Officers restrained Terry and found a black handgun in Terry’s pocket.

Jamhour told detectives that between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., he was working at the restaurant’s bar when Terry arrived for work showing visible signs of intoxication.

Jamhour told police that he and Terry got into a verbal altercation after he told Terry that the general manager was sending him home.

The altercation then became physical, with both subjects falling to the ground. Terry then reportedly reached into his waistband and produced a black handgun and allegedly fired a single shot at Jamhour, who had hidden behind a pole for cover.

Terry then allegedly fled the restaurant onto Carondelet Street. Jamhour then reportedly pursued Terry, tackling him to the ground before seeing a marked NOPD unit approach and flagging down the officer to report the incident.

Jamhour and Terry were both relocated to the Eight District station for questioning.

Terry was arrested for aggravated assault, illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.

He was treated and released from an area hospital before being booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Jamhour was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a charge of simple battery. A photo of Jamhour was not available.