The numbers that reveal the scope of the California wildfires

More than a dozen wildfires are scorching Northern California, aided by the state’s epic drought, low humidity and high winds. Here’s some eye-popping numbers that tell the scope of the tragedy.

At least 11 people are dead, including seven in the wine country city of Santa Rosa, but that number will most likely rise: Sonoma County alone received more than 100 missing person calls.

More than 119,000 acres have been burned, much of it the lush, picturesque landscape of the state’s beloved wine country. The area burned so far in Napa and Sonoma is three times larger than Washington D.C.

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated from their homes; two hospitals were also cleared out.

All 160 mobile homes at the Journey’s End trailer park in Santa Rosa were destroyed.

Nearly 35,000 are without power throughout the state.

More than 1,500 homes and businesses were destroyed.

The fires were fueled by wicked 50 mph winds.

No rain is in the forecast over the next seven days.