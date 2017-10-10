The California wildfires, by the staggering numbers

CALIFORNIA — More than a dozen wildfires are scorching Northern California, aided by the state’s epic drought, low humidity and high winds. Here are some eye-popping numbers that tell the scope of the tragedy.

Over 100,000 acres have been burned, much of it the lush, picturesque landscape of the state’s beloved wine country. The area burned so far in Napa and Sonoma is three times larger than Washington, D.C.

The fires torched 20,000 acres in about 12 hours on Monday alone. This means the fires advanced at a rate of more than a football field every three seconds.

The fires were fueled by wicked hurricane force winds. The highest reported was a 79 mph gust in Sonoma County. That’s similar to wind gusts recorded along the Gulf Coast as Nate made landfall.

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated from their homes; two hospitals were also cleared out.

At least 15 people are dead, including seven in the wine country city of Santa Rosa, but that number will most likely rise: Sonoma County alone received more than 240 missing person reports. Authorities have found 57 of those people safe.

Nearly 35,000 are without power throughout the state.

Around 2,000 homes and businesses were destroyed.

No rain is in the forecast over the next seven days.