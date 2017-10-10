Several pounds of pot, heroin, gun, found in home of convicted felon wearing ankle monitor

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD confiscated several pounds of marijuana, heroin, Ecstasy, and a machine pistol from a man under house arrest and wearing an ankle monitor.

The restrictions apparently didn’t slow down 35-year-old Milton Isaac III, who was confined by a judge’s order to his home in the 2700 block of Bienville Street.

On October 8, detectives serving a search warrant found a large amount of cash, a money counter, several pounds of pot, several ounces of heroin, several Ecstasy pills, assorted items associated with the packaging and sale of drugs, and a Mac-10 machine pistol at Isaac’s home.

Isaac, a convicted felon, was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish jail, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.