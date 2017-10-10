Saints president: Kamara’s play a reason why Adrian Peterson is traded to Arizona

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha says the emergence of rookie running back Alvin Kamara was one of the reasons why the Saints traded running back Adrian Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals.

The deal was announced late Tuesday morning. Peterson was traded to Arizona for a conditional sixth round pick.

Here’s what Lauscha told the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation quarterback club Tuesday.

Peterson gained only 81 rushing yards in 27 attempts in four games with the Saints.

Kamara has 15 rushes for 83 yards and a touchdown, and 20 receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown.

In the draft, the Saints traded back into the third round to get Kamara. But, the deal was pricey. New Orleans sent 2nd and 7th round picks to San Francisco to make the deal.

The Saints host the Lions Sunday in the Superdome.

Kickoff is noon.