(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) × Report: Saints trade Adrian Peterson (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS – Adrian Peterson is no longer a New Orleans Saint. The running back has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional pick, according to ESPN insider Dianna Russini. Trade! The New Orleans Saints have traded Adrian Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional pick per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 10, 2017