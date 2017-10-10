NOPD on the lookout for Uptown peeping Tom

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man suspected of peeping into Uptown homes on multiple occasions this month.

The man, who has been caught on surveillance video lurking in the backyard of at least one Uptown house, targeted the area between October 1 and October 9, according to the NOPD.

The man has blond hair, stands about 6 feet tall, and has a thin build.

Anyone with information on these incidents or information on the pictured subject is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.