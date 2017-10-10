× New Orleans among top 10 cities with happiest employees

NEW ORLEANS — Do you whistle while your work? Does getting up for work in the morning or evening put a smile on your face?

You’re not alone, according to a recent report from Glassdoor, which puts New Orleans at No. 8 out of the 10 cities with the happiest employees.

The website looked at job satisfaction ratings across the top 50 metro areas in America. For each city, it also revealed median base pay, the number of Glassdoor job listings and a sampling of companies that are hiring.

Glassdoor lists the median base salary in New Orleans as $40,000 a year, which means about half of residents here make less than that, and half of them make more.

Oil and gas, shipbuilding, tourism and aerospace manufacturing are the biggest industries in New Orleans, the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation says on its website.

Other cities on the top 10 list for happy workers include Salt Lake City, San Diego, Washington, D.C., and Austin.

