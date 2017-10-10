× Man pistol-whipped after arguing with robber on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – A 59-year-old man was pistol-whipped after he argued with an armed robber on St. Charles Avenue last night.

The man was walking back to his hotel room around 4 a.m. on October 10 when a man approached him from behind in the 700 block of St. Charles, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The victim turned around and began arguing with the armed man, who pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the man’s face.

The two continued to argue, and the armed man struck the victim in the forehead with the butt of his handgun, according to the NOPD.

The armed man ran off toward Lee Circle.

The NOPD did not release information on the condition of the victim.