Man may have information about August 2017 homicide in Gentilly

New Orleans – Police are looking for a man who may have information about an August 2017 shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Gentilly.

Allen Berry, 25, is wanted for questioning. The NOPD says that he is not considered a suspect.

Two men were shot in the 2400 block of Athis St. on August 25. One of the men later died at the hospital.

If anyone has information about the case, they’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.