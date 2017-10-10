× Local production of ‘Lost Bayou’ vies for a coveted spot in the Hometown Heroes Rally

NEW ORLEANS — The local production Lost Bayou vies for a coveted spot in the Hometown Heroes Rally, a national competition presented by New Orleans’ very own Mark and Jay Duplass.

The competition champions the next generation of filmmakers making movies with their local community and resources.

Lost Bayou, set in the Atchafalaya Basin, boasts a team that is not only from Louisiana but also many of whom grew up on the bayou themselves.

Breaux Bridge’s Brian Richard will direct, Broussard’s Hunter Burke & Lafayette’s Nick Lavin penned the script, Arnaudville’s Teri Wyble will star, and New Iberia’s Natalie Kingston will shoot. These South Louisiana natives have teamed up with producer Alicia Davis Johnson of New Orleans.

Lost Bayou is a story that is inspired by the people and folklore of Acadiana. It is a tale of faith, hope, and healing.

“We’re so excited to share a piece of our Cajun culture with the world,” says Kingston, “it’s a side that maybe the world hasn’t seen before.”

Winners receive a production grant up to $25,000 and the chance to get New Orleans’ own Duplass Brothers to executive produce their project. The competition ends Friday, Oct. 13, to get the most followers on this website.

Of those ten finalists, up to five will win the grand prize: a matching grant, and Mark and Jay Duplass boarding the project as executive producers. Both offers are incredible opportunities for Indie filmmakers and have the community buzzing with excitement.

To follow and/or pledge a contribution to Lost Bayou’s Seed & Spark campaign, click here.