Halloween DIY Costume of the Day: Hawaiian Punch

NEW ORLEANS - October means Halloween is almost here! Test Kitchen Taylor is showing us a new do it yourself costume each day this month.

Since we've been going with puns, I decided to up the anty. I give you: Hawaiian Punch. A combination of a Hawaiian shirt, leis, and boxing gloves!

If only I had a grass skirt. Some other items to add to your Hawaiian Punch costume: a coconut bra, a boxing robe, and of course, a glass of your namesake, Hawaiian Punch!

Check back tomorrow to see what kind of other costume tricks I have up my sleeve. Happy Halloween!