EJGH set to change management in early 2018

METAIRIE – East Jefferson General Hospital may soon be under new management.

The Metairie hospital has signed a letter of intent with University Healthcare System, L.C., which is a partnership between HCA Healthcare and Tulane University, EJGH announced this morning.

“This is our first step in securing the long-term legacy of East Jefferson General Hospital. We are ensuring that our history of clinical excellence, as well as patient choice in healthcare, remains intact,” EJGH Board of Directors chairman W. Henry Shane, Jr. said.

Management of EJGH will officially be handed over to University Healthcare System after a period of due diligence.

A definitive agreement is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2018, according to EJGH.

The Jefferson Parish Council will ultimately have to approve the management move.