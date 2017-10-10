× Cookin’ with Nino: Pan-Seared Salmon with Remoulade Sauce

Pan-Seared Salmon with Remoulade Sauce

Pan-Seared Salmon

Ingredients:

1 Salmon filet (8-12 oz.)

Olive oil

Chef Paul Prudommes Seafood Magic

Instructions:

On a flat surface, drizzle olive oil over both sides of salmon filets and gently rub until both sides are completely covered.

Sprinkle Seafood Magic over each side until all surfaces are covered.

In a black iron skillet, place enough olive oil to cover the bottom and heat until oil pops. To test it, place one drop of water in the oil. When hot enough, it will pop.

Place seasoned filet into oil and cook for a few minutes on each side.

Remoulade Sauce

Ingredients:

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

3/4 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup chopped onions

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/4 cup chopped celery

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

3 tablespoons Creole or whole-grain mustard

3 tablespoons prepared yellow mustard

3 tablespoons ketchup

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cayenne

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

Put all the ingredients in a food processor and process for 30 seconds. Use immediately or store. Will keep for several days in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

