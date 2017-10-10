× Boy Scout leader killed in drive-by shooting in rural area north of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – A Boy Scout leader was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in a rural area north of Baton Rouge on Monday morning.

Forty-eight-year-old Brad DeFranceschi was shot and killed at the back of his property in Clinton, Louisiana, on October 9, according to WBRZ.

DeFranceschi was a scout leader at the popular Avondale Scout Reservation, which is next to his rural home.

A married father of two, DeFranceschi was shot multiple times in the chest by someone driving along Highway 63, marking the fourth time someone was shot in a similar manner since September, according to WBRZ.

Two other people have been killed in the rash of shootings, which appear to be grouped along the parish line between East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana Parishes.

Deputies are looking into whether the shootings are connected, but an FBI agent stressed during a press conference yesterday that investigators are not using the term “serial killer” at this point, according to WBRZ.

The Istrouma Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America issued a statement on DeFranceschi’s murder.

“Brad lived his life by the Scout Oath & Scout Law,” the statement reads. “A true Scouter and friend to all. He leaves behind his wife Kaylene and two children. Please keep his family in your prayers.”