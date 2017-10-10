× 83-year-old man knocked down, robbed, in Central City home

NEW ORLEANS – An intruder walked into an 83-year-old man’s Central City home yesterday morning, knocked the elderly man down, and stole his wallet.

The burglary occurred around 8 a.m. on October 9 in the 2600 block of First Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The unidentified intruder entered the elderly man’s home through the unlocked front door, pushed the man to the floor, and went through his pockets, according to the NOPD.

The burglar left with the man’s wallet.

The NOPD did not release any information on the status of the elderly man or if he was hurt during the encounter.