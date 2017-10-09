Van smashes through front window of Metairie car dealership

METAIRIE – A van smashed through the front window of a car dealership on Airline Drive this morning after colliding with a truck.

The van smashed through a window at Bryan Chevrolet after the collision.

Witnesses on the scene said the van hit a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in front of the building, preventing a potentially more serious impact with the building.

Two customers sitting in the waiting area had to dive out of the way when the van came crashing through the window, according to witness reports.

