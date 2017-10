Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- News with a Twist had some very special guests on the set Friday, and they love to dance!

Students from Chef of GNO Homeschool toured the WGNO-News with a Twist studio and sat in as guests for the 5 p.m. News with a Twist show.

NWAT Hosts LBJ and Tamica Lee invited the students up at the end of the show for a Friday afternoon dance party, and the kids did not disappoint!