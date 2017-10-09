× Pup News: Meet Winston

Winston is a young, male Miniature Pinscher & Chihuahua mix. He loves to play! He has a cute hidden underbite and big brown eyes. Winston gets along with humans and dogs alike, and he loves krinkly toys or anything with a squeaker. He would rather not be in the shelter, because he really likes to be close to his humans. Winston needs someone with expert snuggling skills and plenty of comfy blankets.



Winston is in a foster home. The adoption fee is $200 and includes, neuter, shots, a chip and heartworm treatment if needed.

For more information contact adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.

Click here for more information about Winston.

Click here for more information about the Animal Rescue of New Orleans.