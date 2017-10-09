Potatoes scattered across I-10 after fiery fatal 18-wheeler crash

BATON ROUGE – An 18-wheeler carrying potatoes that was traveling east toward Baton Rouge overturned and caught fire this morning.

At least one person was killed in the accident, which occurred near the Butte La Rose exit, according to the Louisiana State Police.

In a picture provided by the LSP, thousands of potatoes can be seen scattered across the road near the smoldering remains of the tractor trailer.

Crews are still working to clear the road, which remains closed.

Traffic is being diverted to I-49 North and then US 190 East, according to the LSP

