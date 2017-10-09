× Orgeron: Tigers played with “every ounce of energy”

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said his Tigers gave it their all in a 17-16 win Saturday in Gainesville against the Florida Gators.

LSU improved to 4-2 on the season, one week after falling in an upset 24-21 to Troy.

LSU didn’t turn the ball over against Florida, and rushed for 216 yards. LSU’s plan was modest. as three freshman played the majority of snaps on the offensive line.

Orgeron was asked by a reporter if this is the way the Tigers have to play to win in 2017.

LSU has won 19 straight games played at Tiger Stadium in October. But, that streak will be tested Saturday against 10th ranked Auburn. Auburn is a touchdown favorite. Auburn's last win in Baton Rouge was 1999.