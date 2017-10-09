× Orgeron on Guice: Not 100 percent

BATON ROUGE — He ran 17 times for 50 yards against Florida. And, he’s not 100 percent.

That is how LSU head coach Ed Orgeron described running back Derrius Guice. Orgeron, while not specific, said Guice has a “nagging” injury, believed to be a knee injury.

Here’s what Coach O said Monday at his weekly press conference:

Guice did not play in a 24-21 loss to Troy. His season high rushing total is 122 on 27 carries in the opener against BYU.

LSU hosts 10th ranked Auburn Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is approximately 2:30 pm.