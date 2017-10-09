NOPD looking for thieves who made off with 25 two-by-fours in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for at least two people caught on surveillance video stealing 25 two-by-fours from a house under construction in Algiers.

The theft occurred around 6:15 a.m. on October 7 in the 100 block of Neil Street, according to the NOPD.

Two vehicles, one pickup truck carrying the lumber and a car, can be seen on the video leaving the construction site.

In addition to the wood, the thieves also made off two boxes of construction ties, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.