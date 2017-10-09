× NOPD looking for man who stole elderly woman’s car, led Troopers on chase

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole a car from an elderly woman in New Orleans East and then abandoned it in Algiers after a police chase three days later.

The unidentified man pulled a large revolver on an elderly woman in the 7800 block of Dogwood Drive around 6:45 p.m. on October 3 and demanded her car keys, according to the NOPD.

The man made off in the woman’s 2015 gray Ford Focus.

Louisiana State Police troopers spotted the car on October 6, and attempted to force the driver to pull over.

Instead, the driver led the troopers on a chase that ended when he abandoned the car in the 2300 block of Amazon Drive and escaped on foot, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.