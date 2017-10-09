NOPD looking for 2 women after New Orleans East stabbing

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two women after arresting a third in connection to a stabbing in New Orleans East last week.

Twenty-four-year-old Shanta Richardson is behind bars already for the October 3 incident in the 8500 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to the NOPD.

Initial reports by the NOPD sent out the morning after the stabbing indicate that Richardson left the scene of an earlier argument and returned with her mother.

The NOPD is currently looking for 44-year-old Fredricka Cage and 21-year-old Akyshala Richardson in connection to the stabbing incident, which also included the use of a stun gun.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Akyshala Richardson and Fredricka Cage is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.