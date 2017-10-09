× NOPD: 3 women stole rented SUV left unlocked and running at Airline Highway motel

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for three women who stole a rented SUV from a motel on Airline Highway.

The theft occurred around 11:30 p.m. on October 6 at the London Lodge Motel in the 9300 block of Airline, according to the NOPD.

The person who rented the 2017 Kia Sorento, which has a Kentucky license plate 685WSF, left the doors unlocked, the keys in the ignition, and the engine running when they went inside their room, according to the NOPD.

A few minutes later, the victim heard voices outside the room and looked out just in time to see three women driving away in the Kia.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.