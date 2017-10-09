Louisiana anglers may not get second Red Snapper season in 2017

In a recent Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries meeting on October 5th, it was decided that there would be no vote held on the possibility of opening a second Red Snapper season for Louisiana state waters. Due to the possibility that Louisiana did not reach the quota limit issued for the year, many anglers had hopes that the LADWF would re-open a second season this Fall.

The federal government granted a 39 day extension that allowed recreational anglers to fish up to 200 miles out for red snapper, that ended Labor Day weekend, but due to state numbers not reaching what was set, many had hoped there would be a shorter secondary season added. The reasons behind the no-vote and delay of possible red snapper fishing in 2017 was decided because the four other Gulf coast states have not yet submitted their state totals. If any other states had gone over their projected numbers, then that would possibly impose more restrictions Gulf wide for the 2018 Red Snapper Season.

It has not been confirmed that there will be no second season, but Commissioners said they wanted to wait until Snapper numbers had been submitted from surrounding states before making the decision to possibly allow more snapper fishing.

With Amberjack, Trigger fish and Red Snapper seasons closed, reef anglers have very few target species to enjoy until 2018. Grouper, Sheephead, Mangrove Snapper and Cobia are reef fish still open to catch.