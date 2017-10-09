Katie’s Kitchen: Louisiana soft-shell crab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- When it comes to Louisiana seafood, the soft shell crab is among the most coveted culinary treats.

Lucky for you, the chef and owner of a treasured Mid-City restaurant has given us his soft shell crab recipe to share with you.

Katie's Restaurant and Bar, Scot Craig is joined by his friend, Cowboy Mouth drummer Fred Leblanc, to show us how to get those crabs to a perfect golden brown.

Katie's is located at 3701 Iberville Street in Mid-City. Click here to see the menu.

Here's the recipe:

Soft Shell Crab

-White flower

-Yellow corn flower

-Buttermilk ( pint )

-Creole seasoning ( a punch )

-Egg ( 1 egg )

-4 jumbo soft shell crabs

-Dust crab with white flour

Make butter milk egg wash mixing the milk, Creole seasoning and egg in a bowl. Add Creole seasoning to yellow flower. After dusting the crab in white flour, dip crab in egg wash then generously coat the crab in the yellow flour mixture.

Fry in vegetable oil at 350 till the crab floats. Enjoy the crabs with French fries or a pasta of your choice!