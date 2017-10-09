Katie’s Kitchen: How to turn that beautiful redfish into a delectable dish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's one of the most popular items on the menu at Katie's Restaurant and Bar, and now, thanks to owner and chef Scot Craig, you can make it for yourself at home.

In our Katie's Kitchen series, Craig and his friend, Cowboy Mouth drummer Fred Leblanc, join News with a Twist each week to share their favorite recipes.

Today, it's Redfish Noel.

Katie's is located at 3701 Iberville Street in Mid-City. Click here to see the menu.

Here's the recipe:

-Fresh redfish fillet (7-8oz) 4 fillets

-Unsalted butter 1/4 pound

-Oregano - pinch

-Thyme- pinch

-Black pepper - pinch

-White pepper - pinch

-Fresh garlic (one clove chopped)

-Fresh vegetables of your choice

-Creole seasoning

Sauté butter recipe in sauce pan. Grill of pan sear fish. Toss blanched veggies in butter mixture and place redfish on top.

Grill 3 16-20 tail on shrimp and jumbo lump crab and place on top of fish. Drizzle with butter mixture.