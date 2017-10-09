× Homeless photographers put together special New Orleans calendar

NEW ORLEANS– In the spirit of recognizing the problems homeless people face, there’s a unique project that gave homeless people the chance to do something they don’t usually get to do. It is called the MyNew Orleans Photo Project.

This project gives homeless people living on the streets the opportunity to become photographers. A group of homeless people are given disposable one-time use cameras. They then take the photos, and finally the best photos are chosen by a panel of judges. The best photos end up in a calendar, which people can purchase.

Tomorrow is “World Homeless Day” and there will be an exhibit reception where you can see all the photos taken by the homeless photographers. Many will be in attendance, so you can also talk with them about their experiences.

This event will be held on October 10th at the New Orleans Public Library on Loyola Avenue from 5-8 p.m.

For more information about MyNew Orleans Photo Project, click HERE.