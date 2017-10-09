Halloween DIY Costume of the Day: Witch Doctor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - October means Halloween is almost here! Test Kitchen Taylor is showing us a new do it yourself costume each day this month.

I told the witch doctor I was in love with you! And then the witch doctor he told me what to do - well we all know how this one goes! Combine a doctor costume, scrubs and maybe a stethoscope, and a witch costume, striped socks, heels and a witch hat and you've got it!

Other items that may help: a cauldron, a broom, maybe even a potion?!

This theme can also be varied. Last year I tried out Dr. Pepper, but you can also try Dr. Evil by just pointing a pinky to your lip, or Doctor who with a construction paper question mark.

Ooo eee ooo ah ah ting tang walla walla bing bang! Ooo eee ooo ah ah ting tang walla walla bing bang!

Check back tomorrow to see what kind of other costume tricks I have up my sleeve. Happy Halloween!