Former LSU quarterback Y.A. Tittle, one of NFL’s earliest stars, dies at 90

Legendary LSU quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle has died.

LSU Football confirmed his death on Twitter. He was 90 years old.

According to NFL.com, Tittle was a star quarterback and a tailback for LSU from 1944-1947.

He was selected for seven Pro-Bowls in his 17-year career and played “deep into his 30s”:

Tittle played quarterback for the Baltimore Colts from 1948-1950 in both the All-America Football Conference and National Football League, then joined the San Francisco 49ers via the 1951 NFL Draft, where he played from 1951-1960. Tittle led an offense that featured three future Hall of Fame running backs — Hugh McElhenny, Joe Perry and John Henry Johnson — in what was known as the “Million Dollar Backfield.”