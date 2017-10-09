× Expect parking restrictions, ‘non-toxic smell’ during railroad work along Leake Ave.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Public Belt Railroad is advising residents to prepare for traffic delays and a “non-toxic smell” as work begins on an Uptown rail line.

The maintenance work will on a railway along Leake Avenue between Eagle Street and Walnut Street began on October 4 and will last until sometime around November 1, according to the railroad.

Parking restrictions will begin on October 18 along the river side of Leake, and the construction will produce elevated noise levels in the area.

The replacement of wooden ties will also cause a “non-toxic smell associated with treated wood,” according to the railroad.

Railroad officials have already offered apologies for the smell in anticipation of any discomfort it may cause.

Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to call (504) 896-7442 or send an email to ourcommunity@nopb.com.