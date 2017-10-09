Creepy and cool: The hunt is on for miniature coffins in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Do you like scavenger hunts? How about Halloween in New Orleans?

Two locals are hosting a unique and creative scavenger hunt every Saturday in October, when they hide hand-painted miniature coffins in curious corners for you to find.

The clues to the coffins' whereabouts are posted on the Instagram accounts of Lauren Delaney and Lauren Marie, the two behind this fun game.

"The fun of what we're doing is that we're taking you to places that aren't necessarily on the ghost tours," Lauren says. "Some of them are kind of off the beaten track."

The first person to crack the clue and get to the coffin gets to keep the coffin -- as well as the mysterious contents inside.

Each coffin will also include a piece of a letter with an even bigger secret that will be revealed at the end of the month.

"It's Halloween season, not Halloween Day, and I feel it's when the city comes back to life after summer," Lauren says.

When all is said and done, the larger letter comprised of the pieces hidden in the mini coffins will be revealed on this website.