Could same robber be responsible for 2 heists at same business?

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans police are trying to solve two robbery cases at the same business. The robberies are the latest cases to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Both robberies happened at the Metro PCS in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue.

The first heist was on September 20 at about 10:00 in the morning. The second was on October 6 at about 3:15 in the afternoon.

In both cases, the robber held a silver semi-automatic pistol in his right hand and wore a glove on his left hand.

Also, both robbers wore hoodies and scarves to conceal their identities.

Finally, comparing surveillance videos, both robbers appeared to be about the same height.

To get a better look at the comparisons and surveillance footage, click on the video button above.

New Orleans police are not connecting the cases at this point in the investigations.

If you can help solve either robbery, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.