Body of 22-year-old man found behind dumpster after LaPlace shooting

LAPLACE, La. – A 22-year-old man was found shot to death behind a dumpster in LaPlace last night.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found the body of Shane Chopin behind a dumpster in the 800 block of West Airline Highway just after 11:30 p.m. on October 8, according to the St. John Sheriff’s Office.

Chopin had sustained several gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at (985) 359-TIPS or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.