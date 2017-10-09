× 2 gas stations robbed within 12 hours in Slidell; one armed robber on the loose

SLIDELL, La. – One woman is behind bars and police are looking for an armed man after a pair of robberies in Slidell yesterday.

The first robbery occurred around 9:15 a.m. on October 8 at a gas station on Brownswitch Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Twenty-six-year-old Angelica Mims implied that she had a weapon to the clerk, who handed over an undisclosed sum of cash.

Mims fled the scene in a silver Acura, but was quickly pulled over and arrested, according to the STPSO.

She has been arrested and booked on charges of armed robbery and resisting an officer.

The second robbery occurred just over 12 hours later, when an unidentified man wearing a ski mask walked into a gas station on Highway 11 shortly after 9:30 p.m., pulled a gun, and demanded cash.

Deputies are still looking for the man, who made off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the STPSO.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Detective Jason Dammon at (985) 726-7833.