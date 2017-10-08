× Woman killed in fatal accident in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – A woman walking in the road in Algiers was struck and killed by a passing car this morning.

Responding officers found a woman lying in the middle of the road near the intersection of General Meyer Avenue and Hudson Place around 6:30 a.m., according to the NOPD.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of a Honda Civic with damage to the front end and windshield remained on the scene until officers arrived.

The investigation into the cause of the fatal accident is ongoing, according to the NOPD.

Traffic Fatality Investigator Collin Munster is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-6205 with any information on this incident.