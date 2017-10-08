× RTA: buses, streetcars, ferries back in service; fees reinstated

NEW ORLEANS – The RTA is back in service and all fares have been restored after the city’s close call with Hurricane Nate.

Beginning at 4:30 a.m. on October 8, all bus operations were back online across the city, according to the RTA.

Paratransit operations began again at 7 a.m., while all streetcars were fully operational on all lines by 9 a.m.

The Algiers Point Canal Street ferry and the Lower Algiers Chalmette ferry are expected to reopen around midday, according to the RTA.

Visit www.norta.com, follow @NewOrleansRTA on Twitter and Facebook or call (504) 248-3900 for the latest information.