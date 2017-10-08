Pumpkins scatter across Pass Christian beach during Hurricane Nate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASS CHRISTIAN, Ms.-- Hurricane Nate blew through the Mississippi Gulf Coast as well. Most of the aftermath in Pass Christian, Mississippi just happened to be pumpkins, which scattered across the stretch of beach.

Remnants of the pumpkins could be found along Pass Christian beach. Folks living in the area say all the pumpkins came from a nearby pumpkin patch where the pumpkins weren't secure during the storm. The pumpkins blew away, and many were smashed.

On Sunday, there were many people who came to the beach looking for a pumpkin to take home with them for Halloween. Unfortunately many of them were destroyed and in bad shape.