Plaquemines Parish President says “we’re blessed”

PLAQUEMINES PARISH-- Plaquemines Parish, one of the most vulnerable parts of the state due to it's position on the Mississippi River, is counting blessings today after Hurricane Nate took an easterly track last night.

"The force of mother nature and the danger of water is a very real threat in this area, I've seen it with my own eyes" said Parish President Amos Cormier on Sunday. "This area was devastated during Katrina, and it's been a long 72 hours for us."

With the exception of having an issue with one flood gate, Cormier said things ran smoothly in his parish.

"I've never been more proud of our residents, who worked around the clock to keep things running smoothly. It shows how much everyone cares about our community and protecting us."