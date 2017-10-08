× Biloxi first responders rescue family trapped in car

A scary storm turned a lot scarier when a family became trapped in their car overnight as the waters rose around them. The Biloxi Fire Department rushed to the Popps Ferry Causeway Park after getting a call about a potential stranding.

What they found was a situation that required a special vehicle and the help of the swift water rescue team. A van was stuck in the rising waters on the road leading into the park.

Thanks to the quick actions of Biloxi first responders the family was rescued safely. They were found during an active curfew though, so there could be consequences from the Biloxi Police Department.

But the most important thing is that they came away from the situation alive.